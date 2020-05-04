Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has gone from the wrestling ring to super-stardom. The actor is known for his charm, wit, generally great personality and is currently one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson basically built his career from the ground up after his film debut as that hideous half-man/half-scorpion monster in The Mummy Returns.

And while he may not be this generation’s Arnold Schwarzenegger, he still has a wide assortment of movies that has solidified him as one of the most bankable and likeable movie stars in Hollywood today. Let’s take a look at some of his best roles.

Fast and Furious: Hobbs and Shaw

What makes Hobbs and Shaw so special is just how much of Dwayne Johnson’s personality shines through in this picture. From the action-packed climax in Samoa to the general humour of it not taking itself too seriously, Hobbs and Shaw is a spin-off to The Fast and the Furious series, but it’s definitely one of the best Dwayne Johnson movies one has ever seen. The chemistry with Jason Statham works out really well and their machismo bantering doesn’t really get tiresome throughout its entire runtime. Catch the television premiere of Hobbs and Shaw on Sony PIX later this year.

The Rock in San Andreas

San Andreas

The Rock has tried his hand at more comedic stuff, but he really finds a groove when it comes to pure action-driven storytelling. San Andreas, with its simple, catastrophic plot about California's fault line sending the skyscrapers of San Francisco Bay into the deep, Dwayne Johnson is exactly what we know him to be: a heroic tough guy who will fly a helicopter at a tsunami if it means he can keep Carla Gugino from falling off a building. As disaster movies go, it's one of the more exciting ones in recent memory. Its sequences with characters running around and falling through giant buildings making you believe that, if a disaster hits, no matter how insane, The Rock will be there, swinging down from the crumbling rooftops to save you. Catch San Andreas on Sony PIX.

The Rock and Kevin Hart in Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence

When the movie was announced, it was inevitable that Dwayne and Kevin would eventually share the screen in an action-comedy. We’re just fortunate that the two have such great chemistry together. It is a buddy-cop movie about two high-school friends who reconnect as adults to take down a wanted criminal where Johnson and Hart elevate the film into something more. Their energetic performances and the nonstop physical comedy that comes with their extreme size difference go a long way. Central Intelligence proved itself to be a real crowd-pleaser. Catch Central Intelligence on Sony PIX.

The Rock in Rampage

Rampage

Over the years, The Rock has starred in some huge blockbuster movies with almost as much CGI as real acting. Rampage had Rock teaming up with his genetically enhanced gorilla buddy George to battle a genetically enhanced wolf and crocodile and a corrupt corporation to save Chicago. It is loud, fun and hugely entertaining. The Rock is at the top of his game here. Catch Rampage on Sony PIX.

The Rock in Fast Five

Fast Five

Fast Five is the first film to introduce Dwayne Johnson to the franchise. Making his debut as Hobbs, Johnson starts to cause problems for Dom and the gang as they try to accomplish a heist in Rio. Johnson’s performance was still one of the stronger aspects of the film and it has the highest IMDb ratings from its other parts. Casting Johnson in such a major role easily worked in the film’s favour, solidifying it as one of the actor’s best films yet.