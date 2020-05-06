Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most admired and esteemed Bollywood actors of all time.

The actor was last seen sharing screen space with Irfan Khan and Radhika Madan in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium.

When we speak about royalty and B-Town, the superstar couple Saifeena is the only one that crosses our mind. It’s about eight years they are married, and they set coupe goals for many even today.

Talking about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan’s family to Niranjan she said, "Saif loves the atmosphere at home, where we are all sitting together eating, having fun like one big family. That’s what I enjoy and that’s what he (Saif) feels I’ve brought to the family.”

When asked about her relationship with Sara and Ibrahim, she said “I love them dearly, we’ve just come back from a vacation in London and both of them are extremely well brought up. I’m yet to see children who are so forthcoming and open. When Sara was leaving, I was deeply upset, because I don’t like her leaving Bombay and we are very close.”

Kareena Kapoor’s parenthood is often talked about. The audience has witnessed her evolve from the feisty Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham to a royal begum.

We can clearly see that with her talking to Niranjan in 2014, when asked about having a family, she said, “Right now, it’s not even a thought in our mind. I would love to be a mother, but not for the next two years because the drive is still there.”

Then again, in 2019, she said, “I will have my second baby in the next two years,” when asked by Komal in another interview.

Zee Café airs Look Who’s Talking with Niranjan and Starry Nights starting May 6, 2020, weekdays at 11 am.