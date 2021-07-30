The makers of Chutzpah share their thoughts on the theme of the show and the effects of social media  

How often do you come across a show or movie that connects an entire generation? Looks like the makers of Chutzpah hit it right out of the park with an interesting premise on the new-age digital world. The writer-director duo Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Simarpreet Singh seem to be in a happy place, post the release of their show that has managed to get positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. We speak to the duo and find out more about this social-comedy drama.

Chutzpah, based on the newage social media generation, has grabbed the attention of the audience right from its trailer release. Mrighdeep, the writer of the show believes that the dependency on the internet connects everyone. “The influence of digital media is unbelievable today. Also, with work-from-home taking center stage in our lives, its usage has only increased. And we thought it is high time we create stories about it and the impact that it has. Thus, we started to collate ideas that surrounded us, ” the writer shares. The director of the show, Simarpreet tells us that the idea behind taking a serious subject to the entertainment genre was born out of a belief that quirkiness and drama can thrive under the same roof. “The show deals with the smoothest medium of communication possible. We observed that every day all of us share so many emotions such as happiness, anger, or mourning simultaneously on the net. It could be in the form of texts, likes, and comments. So, even though the show is based on a serious theme, we thought why not bring in some laughable elements?”

A still from Chutzpah

The show in its layered commentary also deals with the obsessive nature of the web. “I think Generation-Z will relate to the show the most. Today, everything that they do goes on their online profiles. But what they don’t realise is that sometimes one click can change their lives — for example, stories of Boys-Locker Room. That is what you will see in the show too, ” Simarpreet informs. Mrighdeep further adds, “When you watch the show, you will see that there is so much to relate to. We have also addressed issues about social media that we often avoid, such as trolling and bullying — but not in a preachy manner. The philosophy in the show comes with a pinch of comedy.”

On the sets

Speaking of their future projects, Simarpreet reveals that she has a feature film on the cards. Mrighdeep is thrilled about Fukrey 3 and says, “It has been delayed because of the pandemic, but hopefully it will be released soon.”

Chutzpah is streaming on Sony Liv

