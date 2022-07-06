Ingmar Bergman's love triangle 'Faithless' to be made into a TV series

Swedish film Faithless, which was written by legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman is getting a TV adaptation. The series is being directed by Tomas Alfredson, who is known for his work on the Benedict Cumberbatch film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, according to media sources.

Fremantle-owned Miso Film is producing the six-episode adaptation of the film released in 2000 that was also shown at the Cannes Film Festival. The film explores the themes of passion and love through an erotic triangle as a man falls in love with his best friend's wife, leading to painful consequences for the two families. Reports say that each episode will be around 45 minutes.

The original story is loosely based on Bergman's experiences of adultery and was directed by Norwegian actress-director Liv Ullmann. Sources state that Sara Johnsen (The Occupation) is adapting the script for the TV special.

“Now it is finally time to make a television series of Ingmar Bergman's shocking love triangle drama. I have a hard time seeing that I have ever faced a bigger task and promise that I will lift my hat for what has been and roll up my sleeves for what will be, (sic)” Alfredson was quoted as saying.

Ingmar Bergman was a Swedish film director, screenwriter, producer and playwright who is considered to be one of the greatest filmmakers of all times. The director is known for critically acclaimed films like Wild Strawberries, Persona, Fanny and Alexander and The Seventh Seal.

The director was noted for using the same actors in multiple projects. Actors like Von Sydow, Liv Ullmann, Bibi Andersson, Gunnar Bjornstrand, Erland Josephson, Ingrid Thulin and Harriet Andersson were some regular Bergman collaborations. Bergman’s last film Saraband released in 2003. The director died in 2007 at the age of 89.

