Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh and Vir Das nominated for 2023 International Emmy Awards

In an announcement by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Tuesday, Indian actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, and Vir Das were revealed as nominees for the highly anticipated 2023 International Emmy Awards. Shefali and Jim earned nominations in acting categories for their remarkable performances in Delhi Crime and Rocket Boys, respectively, while Vir secured a nod for his Netflix comedy special, Landing.

Shefali is nominated in the best performance by an actress category for her role in the second season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series, Delhi Crime. The first season of the show made history by winning the International Emmy for best drama series in 2020, marking a significant achievement for Indian television.

Expressing her overwhelming emotions, Shefali said in a statement, “I can't find the words to describe what I'm feeling. Delhi Crime is such a special project to me. While the first season of the show brought home the award in 2020, being nominated in the Best Actress category for Delhi Crime season two is just overwhelming.”

She faces stiff competition in this category, contending alongside Connie Nielsen for the Danish series Drommeren, Billie Piper for the British show I Hate Suzie Too, and Karla Souza for the Mexican series La Caida.

Jim has earned a nomination in the best performance by an actor category for his portrayal of nuclear physicist Homi Bhabha, often revered as the Father of India’s nuclear programme, in the series Rocket Boys.

In response to the nomination, the 36-year-old actor expressed his excitement and gratitude, saying, “I am overwhelmed and excited to be nominated under the best actor category at the International Emmy Awards for my portrayal of Dr Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. It is an honour to be recognised amongst such talented individuals from across the world.”

He faces formidable competition from Gustavo Bassani of Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido (Argentina), British actor Martin Freeman for The Responder, and Jonas Karlsson for the Swedish series Nattryttarna.

In the realm of comedy, Vir Das' stand-up special, Landing, has been nominated. Competing in the comedy category, this achievement has left the 44-year-old actor-comic deeply honoured.

“To be a comedy special from India nominated against massive TV shows from across the globe in a category like comedy. I’m just very glad to be able to represent India, Indian comedy and Indian stand-up. This ride has been crazy and I'm so thankful for everyone who made this happen - my hardworking team, and of course, Netflix India for putting Vir Das: Landing on the map,” he was quoted as saying.

The 2023 International Emmy Awards ceremony is slated to take place in New York City on November 20. Adding to the excitement of the event, Indian film producer Ektaa R Kapoor is set to be honoured with the Directorate Award in recognition of her ‘trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape.’ The anticipation builds as the world awaits this grand celebration of outstanding talent and creativity in the television industry.