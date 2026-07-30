Ludwig: David Mitchell's reluctant detective returns as show lands season 3 renewal

BBC's unique detective series, Ludwig, starring David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin as detective duo John Taylor and Lucy Betts-Taylor, is gearing up for the release of its second season.

The show had originally premiered in late 2024 and a third season has already been commissioned by BBC even before season 2 could see the light of the day.

BBC detective series Ludwig gets a third season

Ludwig is a cryptic comedy-drama series where John Taylor is called in by his sister-in-law Lucy Betts-Taylor after his identical twin brother DCI James Taylor unexpectedly disappears.