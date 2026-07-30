Ludwig: David Mitchell's reluctant detective returns as show lands season 3 renewal

BBC's unique detective series, Ludwig, starring David Mitchell and Anna Maxwell Martin as detective duo John Taylor and Lucy Betts-Taylor, is gearing up for the release of its second season.
The show had originally premiered in late 2024 and a third season has already been commissioned by BBC even before season 2 could see the light of the day.
Ludwig is a cryptic comedy-drama series where John Taylor is called in by his sister-in-law Lucy Betts-Taylor after his identical twin brother DCI James Taylor unexpectedly disappears.
He reluctantly assumes his brother's identity and pretends to be a police detective at the Cambridge Police Authority to find out what happened to his twin. The series, set in Cambridge, England has been created and written by Mark Brotherwood.
After the series made its debut in 2024, it was massively successful and became one of BBC's biggest comedy launches, drawing almost 10 million viewers in the first 28 days. With a six-episode first season, the show also received stellar ratings and critical appreciation.
BBC has now decided to renew Ludwig for a third season, even before the release of the second one. Season 2 of the show was announced soon after the first season ended, owing to the whopping success of the show. The second season is expected to release in August, 2026 but the exact date has not been revealed.
The new seasons will also see David Mitchell return to his lead role alongside his on-screen partner Anna Maxwell Martin while they embark on an adventure unknown to everyone. The duo had impressed in the first season and fans want more of the awkward and clever detective, who is not as intense as detectives are thought to be.
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