Did the Euphoria Season 3 finale give Rue Bennet the ending fans expected? Sam Levinson explained the truth

The moment had finally come, and it did not disappoint; it was indeed as painful as viewers expected. The Euphoria Season 3 finale marked the end of Rue Bennett’s life, thereby bringing a tearful end to a very intricate tale on television. HBO drama series Euphoria had its last episode on May 31, where Rue, s Zendaya’s character, dies after taking laced pills supplied to her by Alamo Brown, played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.
Euphoria Season 3 finale: Sam Levinson explains why Rue had to die
Halfway into the episode, Rue consumes the pills and dies after some time. She is found dead on the couch of her sponsor and mentor named Ali, portrayed by Colman Domingo. In retaliation for his death, Ali finds and shoots his killer, a man called Alamo. This surprising scene turned out to be the biggest controversy of the entire season.
After the Euphoria Season 3 finale went live, creator Sam Levinson talked about his reasoning for bringing Rue's character to such an unfortunate fate. He said that, "It just felt like the honest ending. The honest ending is that people like Rue don’t make it." Sam Levinson also shared some thoughts about drug addiction in America today. He further added, "People relapse. They f--- up. They're not ready to get clean. And they weren't dying like they are now, with the influx of fentanyl into this country,” noted Sam, 41, who previously talked about his struggles with addiction.
He further added, "I can say with absolute certainly that if I was going through what I went through when I was younger now, I wouldn't be here either. There's no reason to sugarcoat it. I wanted to tell this story for Angus [Cloud] and for people who weren't granted a second chance."
The Euphoria Season 3 finale also honoured the death of Angus Cloud, who died as a result of an accidental overdose in July 2023 when he was only 25 years old. The role that Cloud had played in this series is that of Fez. In the third season, even though the character is still alive, he makes a brief appearance in the final episode.
Zendaya bid an emotional farewell to the cast and crew of Euphoria when shooting her last scenes ended. She said, “I just want to say, thank you. I'm incredibly grateful for every single one one of you, many of you have been here since the beginning and watched me grow up. It's been such a pleasure and an honour. Thank you so much." Looking back at the role, she further added, "Euphoria cracked my heart open. Rue taught me so much about empathy and about redemption. I'm very grateful for all of it."