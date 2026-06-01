Did the Euphoria Season 3 finale give Rue Bennet the ending fans expected? Sam Levinson explained the truth

The moment had finally come, and it did not disappoint; it was indeed as painful as viewers expected. The Euphoria Season 3 finale marked the end of Rue Bennett’s life, thereby bringing a tearful end to a very intricate tale on television. HBO drama series Euphoria had its last episode on May 31, where Rue, s Zendaya’s character, dies after taking laced pills supplied to her by Alamo Brown, played by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

Euphoria Season 3 finale: Sam Levinson explains why Rue had to die

Halfway into the episode, Rue consumes the pills and dies after some time. She is found dead on the couch of her sponsor and mentor named Ali, portrayed by Colman Domingo. In retaliation for his death, Ali finds and shoots his killer, a man called Alamo. This surprising scene turned out to be the biggest controversy of the entire season.