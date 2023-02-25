Benny Dayal's concert, Karaikudi food festival, movie release and more: check out this week's list of events in Chennai

We bring you all the updates on the latest Tamil film releases as well as a slew of interesting events you can attend over the weekend in Chennai.



Benny is back!

February 24 | Velachery



In collaboration with The HornFlakes Live, popular playback singer Benny Dayal and the band Funktuation are in town to rock the stage with their performance. Dance to the hits of the singer and the band like Let’s Nacho, Get Ready To Fight, Oora Paaru, Azha Poraa and more.



INR 699.7 pm. At Phoenix MarketCity.

Grill time

February 24 | TTK Road



Fire up your taste buds with mouthwatering dishes at The Westminster, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. The restaurant introduces the chef’s handcrafted barbecue menu featuring special dishes. Gorge on delicacies like Sea Bass, Lamb Chops, Thai Chilli Basil, Italian Country Roast and others. Choose your choice of sauce like Béarnaise Sauce, Mushroom Jus, Barbeque Sauce, Mignotee Pepper and Lemon Butter Sage.

INR 750++ onwards. Lunch and dinner. On till February 29.

Also read: Savour the flavours of Kashmir at the Kashmiri Food Fest at The Westin

Gastronomic extravaganza

February 25 | Nungambakkam



Park Hyatt Chennai is celebrating the first anniversary of its Singaporean restaurant Mr Ong with a special food promotion. Enjoy traditional dishes like Satay Sweet Potato, Satay Bok Choy and Satay Lilit. Also look out for Ketupat, an Indonesian rice cake with peanut sauce, freshly cut cucumbers, onions and sambal sauce.

INR 1,000 approx per person. 7 pm to 11 pm. On till February 28.

Karaikudi feast

February 25 | Sholinganallur



Mynt is hosting a dinner festival called Flavours from Karaikudi. Explore the rich heritage of earthen flavours and get ready for a culinary journey of traditional flavours from the land of spicy foods such as Murungai Ilai Soup, Kai Kari Charu, Kola Urundai Roast, Vazhapoo Vadai, Karaikudi Style Meen Cutlet and other dishes.

INR 2,000++ per person. 7 pm onwards. On till March 1.

Film Fest

February 24 | Royapettah



The 11th edition of the Chennai International Short Film Festival at Sathyam PVR Cinemas presents short films from around the world like Little One, Pinni, Windows, As Night Falls and more. Also, engage in an interactive session with celebrities and artists.

6 pm onwards.

Indie Music

February 26 | Mylapore

Savera Hotel is ready to host an inaugural edition of the event, Mad Vibe Curations. Look out for showcases of the best in indie music and stand-up comedy. The event features artistes like Adithya RK and Othasevuru, stand-up comic Jagan Krishnan and poets Arun Gokul and Antony Joseph.

INR 499.6.30 pm. At Bay 146, Savera Hotel

Also read: Rapper Brodha V shares his thoughts on working with Jordindian following their second single

Fashion game

February 26 | Nungambakkam



Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe with the latest trends in traditional fashion. Designer Archana Jaju is in town for a three-day exhibition of her unique collections, featuring a wide range of handcrafted designs. Look out for anarkalis, kurta sets and stunning lehengas. Men can also choose from a huge variety of stylish jackets and kurta sets to elevate their fashion game. The exhibition celebrates the beauty and artistry of traditional craftsmanship.

INR 20,000 onwards. 11 am to 7.30 pm. On till February 28.

Also read: Designer Anjali Kanwar's Spring-Festive couture collection has great partywear options

Go organic

February 25 | Kottivakam

The Redwood Organic Fair is back after the pandemic! Every year, the fair is held to raise awareness about more nutritious food options as well as to assist small businesses. Choose from local brands such as Shradha Lulla Gourmet Dessert, Beyond Loaf, Bash and others. 4 pm to 7 pm.

War zone

February 24 | PVR



This week’s movie pick is Selfiee. The story revolves around Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) needing to obtain a new driving license from RTO officer Om Prakash Agarwal, a diehard fan of Vijay. But a misunderstanding leads to a war of words between the two, eventually escalating into a feud which is played out in front of the media and the entire country. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Mrunal Thakur.

In theatres near you

Also read: 'Grey's Anatomy' bids farewell to titular character Meredith Grey