Art Connoisseurs: Gear up for Kolkata Art Fair 2022 at ICCR Kolkata

Gear up for Kolkata Art Fair 2022 due to be hosted at ICCR Kolkata. The fair will showcase modern and contemporary art by more than five hundred artists from all across the world. The displays will include paintings, sculptures, photographs, installations, and limited & rare edition prints. The event is an initiative by India Art Gallery.

What: Kolkata Art Fair 2022

Where: ICCR Kolkata, 9A Ho Chi Minh Sarani, Kolkata- 700 071

When: May 15 (4 pm onwards)

Contact: Website: kolkataartfair.in; Contact: +91 96743 85227