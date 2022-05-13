Fine Tune: Catch Mohit Chauhan perform live at Westin Ballroom

Legendary musician Mohit Chauhan is all prepped to take Kolkata on a musical ride yet again. Catch the soulful vocalist live at Westin Ballroom belting out unforgettable hits like Tum Se Hi, Kun Faya Kun, and Sada Haq. 6 pm onwards. Details on PayTM Insider. Contact: +91 79800 28973

What: Mohit Chauhan- Live in Kolkata

Where: Westin Ballroom, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Plot No. Cbd/2 Action Area - II, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata- 700156

When: May 14 (6 pm onwards)

Contact: +91 79800 28973