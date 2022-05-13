Fine Tune: Catch Mohit Chauhan perform live at Westin Ballroom
The soulful vocalist will belt out unforgettable hits like Tum Se Hi, Kun Faya Kun, and Sada Haq
Raima Ganguly Published : 13th May 2022 12:00 AM | Published : | 13th May 2022 12:00 AM
Legendary musician Mohit Chauhan is all prepped to take Kolkata on a musical ride yet again. Catch the soulful vocalist live at Westin Ballroom belting out unforgettable hits like Tum Se Hi, Kun Faya Kun, and Sada Haq. 6 pm onwards. Details on PayTM Insider. Contact: +91 79800 28973
What: Mohit Chauhan- Live in Kolkata
Where: Westin Ballroom, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Plot No. Cbd/2 Action Area - II, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata- 700156
When: May 14 (6 pm onwards)
