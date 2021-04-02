She’s one of the better known designers from Chennai and her label, Renasci, has quite the fan following in the city — it was only a matter of time before Ritika Arya Jain announced her own pop-up. Promising several new designers and several other return favourites, Renasci (the name of her brand and now the pop-up too) has quite the interesting line-up of brands being showcased.

“We were earlier known as Montage Fashion House and then renamed ourselves as Renasci in 2018. The pop-up is quite literally an extension of what we were always doing — showcasing great fashion at our store along with our own creations,” shares Ritika.

This pop-up features 25 brands with seven new labels showcasing for the first time in Chennai. “We wanted to bring in well known designers who haven’t explored the Chennai market yet and give the city something new. Hence we brought in Your Silq, Tasha, De’anma, Array Studio, Angry Owl, An’era and Escape. But that shouldn’t make anyone worry, cause our all-time favourites are also back, including Notebook, House of Shikha and Scarlet Sage,” adds the designer and curator.

New labels

“We’re an Indian wear label with block prints that are curated specially for their brand. Our emphasis is on providing block prints on superior quality fabrics and then accentuating our garments with delicate crochet laces and patches. We’re very excited to be showcasing in Chennai for the first time,” says Natasha Kaur, from the Delhi-based Tasha.

“Your Silq is western wear label built on the ethos of bringing versatility to the table and being functional. The pieces are crafted carefully in fine silk and aim to cater to more than just one occasion. I’ve heard that the people of Chennai love resort wear and that makes me confident that they will like our aesthetic,” shares Silki Agrawal, from Kolkata-based Your Silq.

“We aim at making clothing which is trans-seasonal and takes the wearer from day to night comfortably in style. With Escape we aim to take on reflections of the world where our fabric and designs are not just for special occasions but part of everyday life. Keeping our design sensibility in mind, Chennai had been in our plans for long and we have found a perfect partner in Renasci,” explains Aishwarya Jain, from Jaipur-based Escape.



Priced between INR 1,990 and INR 25,000, On till April 4, at Renasci, Nungambakkam, 11 am onwards.

