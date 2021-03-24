Go absolute haute this Holi with designer pieces from Saaksha & Kinni. They are known for dressing the likes of A-listers like Priyanka Chopra and Freida Pinto. Known for their flowy shilluottes, these Saaksha Bhat and Kinnari Kamat uber glamorous outfits can make you the cynosure of all eyes at Holi parties.

An ensemble from Verb by Pallavi Singhee

Verb by Pallavi Singhee boasts dreamy couture, with ruffles and flowy fabrics and hemlines that allow easy movement. Hence, they are perfect for the times you want to sway to the music, have a drink or just relax with a glass of wine after playing Holi.

Tie-and-Dye denim, from Freakins



If you are someone who would want to opt for a pair of denim instead, here’s a novel way to do so! Sustainable label Freakins has a new collection that is super apt for the Holi season and includes the hip element of tie-and-dye. “It offers a chic mix of light, cool and soft colours that help reminisce a warm summer afternoon, blue skies and colourful landscapes,” says Shaan Shah, COO of the label. Style it with sneakers, a pair of crisp white shirt or a tee, and rock the party.



From Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey





Talking about whites, if classic ensembles are your go-to during the Festival of Colours, are what you like, do check out the latest unveilings from Antar Agni by Ujjawal Dubey. With clean lines and gorgeous cuts, the repertoire from the celebrated Noida-based designer is indeed one to watch out for this season.







