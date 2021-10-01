The third edition of Contempo pop-up in Chennai promises to leave you spoilt for choice with their affordable luxury shopping options

’Tis the season of pop-ups in Chennai. And next in line is Contempo — Monsoon Edit. The third edition of the exclusive fashion pop-up, curated by Anita Bhandari and Pooja Tatia, brings a fleet of popular Indian designers from different categories like apparel, accessories, footwear, bags and home décor under one roof.

Head to The Folly, Amethyst today to explore over 35 handpicked labels from across the country. “It is a curated mix of classy and urban chic style for Chennai!” says Pooja Tatia. Among the first-timers in the city are labels like Duet Luxury (Kolkata), a bespoke accessories brand; Nitin Bal Chauhan’s clothing line (Delhi), a fashion wear brand; Our Love (Noida) and eponymous fashion brand Siddhartha Bansal (New Delhi). Also expect to see Kolkata-based luxury clothing label Nupur Kanoi that marries the traditional and contemporary.

“Chennai has a very special place in my heart. My designs and clothing have always been cherished more by the southern part of India, especially by the gateway of the South, Chennai. Their love for bright happy colours is the epitome of our label’s philosophy. I am very excited to bring my latest collection to every Chennaiite,” shares New Delhi-based designer Siddhartha.

Expect ensembles from their latest collection Odyssey, inspired by little joys of life. All the outfits have bright hues with motifs like candy, ice cream, ukulele, etc. Also, look out for designer labels like Raiman, a fusion fashion label with a global aesthetic inspired from local surroundings and Dyelogue’s handmade garments that showcase the artisanal heritage and contemporary silhouettes. Other fashion labels include I am Trouble by KC that’s known for its colourful and bold style of fashion. Under accessories, there is also a segment for your tresses, so check out hair accessories by Turrbands & Tantrums from Mumbai.

