Indian-American Aarya Walvekar wins Miss India USA 2022

Aarya Walvekar, an Indian American from Virginia, was crowned Miss India USA 2022 in New Jersey. She took to Instagram to share pictures from the event, writing, “Honored to be your Miss India DMV (dc, Maryland, Virginia) 2022! thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who helped me get here today (sic).”

The 18-year-old teenager is an aspiring actress. “It has been my childhood dream to see myself on the silver screen and work in films and TV,” Aarya said, according to media sources.

Also read: Queen of the World Pageant India winners head to the US for the big finale

Reports said that Aarya is a senior at Virginia’s Briar Woods High. She is also the founder of Euphoria Dance Studio which provides affordable dance lessons to children. Reports added that Aarya also participated in school and community theatre. She also directed a local play.

Sources state that the pageant that is organised every year is the oldest Indian pageant outside India. This year the pageant completed 40 years. Sources added that the pageant was started by Dharmatma and Neelam Saran. This year nearly 74 contestants from 30 states participated in the event, across three categories — namely, Miss India USA, Mrs India USA and Miss Teen India USA.

”I am very much thankful to the Indian community around the world for their support over the years,” Dharmatma, founder and chairman of Worldwide Pageants was quoted as saying.

Also read: Paloma about town: Runway magic, a staycation weekend and couture diaries

The crown for Miss Teen India USA was won by Akashi Jain from Washington and Tanvi Grover from New York won the crown for Mrs India USA. Sources said that the winners received next year’s tickets for Mumbai to take part in Worldwide pageants.