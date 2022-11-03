Here are some bridal colours for you to choose for the upcoming wedding season

To get something stylish, you should be aware of the colours that are in trend during the current wedding season

Your wedding dress is heavily influenced by colour choices. You should wear something chic that also draws attention to your accessories, complexity, and other wedding-related details. While it is believed that red and pink are the traditional wedding colours, it isn't a bad idea to look at some trendy alternatives. The fashion and colour schemes change frequently during the wedding season. To get something stylish, you should be aware of the colours that are in trend during the current wedding season. We compiled a list of lovely wedding colours that suit every bride for this reason.

Pistachio Green

Do you remember the colours that dominated the online India Couture Week this year? Usually, pastel colours with dense gold weaving were used in the collection. Manish Malhotra generally used eye-calming tones for a beautiful season like the pistachio colour which will endure.

Tea Rose Ivory

Without something heartfelt and novel, what would you be able to do? Anything too brilliant and boisterous risks enslaving your character. A beautiful item like an ivory tea rose lehenga can never go wrong. You'll probably appear stunning with all of its themes and difficult effort!

Blush Pink

The Covid epidemic caused a lot of serene pre-marriage ceremonies, with the main event taking place during the day. In addition to playing around with playfulness, it is wise to choose simple wedding colours, such as turquoise and blush pink.

Mustard Yellow & Tangerine

According to Hindu traditions, both of these hues are lucky and offer brides luck. For the main wedding ceremony, women used to wear sarees in mustard yellow and tangerine. Reconnect with your roots and exude traditional energy with such exquisite bridal colours.

Multicolour

The stunning multicoloured lehenga, which combines dark and light pink and red tones with a distinctive shade of turquoise blue, is always popular. The result is a modern lehenga that mesmerises onlookers.