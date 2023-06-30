Melissa India launches monsoon collection with bubble gum fragrance

With the monsoons around the corner, Melissa brings you their dazzling styles to slay the gloomy days away. In today’s age of conscious consumption, why not start with shoes that will last you a lifetime?

Melissa — the luxury Brazilian footwear brand — makes shoes from a patented plastic material called Melflex, which is completely recyclable and vegan, and even has a pleasant bubble gum fragrance. These shoes are not only stylish but also practical, as they are easy to clean with a simple wash in the washing machine.

Also read:Tamannaah Bhatia gives a power twist to her latest style statement



“Monsoon brings with it childhood memories of jumping into puddles and getting drenched in heavy showers. One can only get nostalgic with Melissa’s jelly shoes, which will transport you back in time. This all-seasonal footwear will keep your feet dry and comfortable during rainy days,” says Ruchi Sally, managing director of Melissa India.

Melflex is extremely flexible and hypo-allergenic. It’s a type of PVC that can be 100 per cent recyclable providing flexibility and resistance, in addition to being very comfortable. It is highly elastic, impermeable and water resistant, allowing the brand to translate texture and touch into their most sensual and structural form. “Melissa is known for fashion with comfort. With minimalist and clean designs, it allows for its core material, Melflex, itself to shine,” says Ruchi.



The brand uses bubble gum fragrance to add a touch of fun and playfulness to their shoes. “The sweet fruity scent is often associated with childhood happiness, and these shoes create a fun and positive experience for the wearer,” she says.

Also read: Rakul Preet Singh drops dazzling photos from her Maldivian getaway



About the sustainable/vegan footwear industry, Ruchi says, it is growing at a huge scale. “Today’s customers choose ethical options to reduce their environmental impact and feel good about their purchase as they are well aware of and thoughtful. Melissa Sustainable Development Policy sets up a series of actions and follows the UN sustainable development goals, a global effort to build a better future. Being part of the solution, we not only create fashion out of plastic, but we also reuse, recycle and care for resources,” she adds.

Rs 2,999 onwards.

www.melissaindia.com