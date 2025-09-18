Want this viral cord jacket worn by Harry Styles & Zayn? You may need to answer questions about your life

The custom made jackets by luxury fashion brand, Bode have gone viral and even Harry Styles was seen wearing the popular jacket. However, if you want to get your hands on this jacket, you will be required to fill out a questionnaire about your life, family, hobbies and more.

Bode's custom cord jackets has a lot of fans

Bode was founded in 2016 by Emily Adams Bode Aujla. Known for its modern fashion pieces, the viral jacket is made of corduroy with personalised, hand-painted images.

The corduroy jacket isn't just another fashionable piece of clothing. The story begins with the wedding of Chandler Lesesne West, known for her vintage clothing store. Chandler's husband, Connor Webb, customised a $2,100 jacket from Bode which went on to attract eyes.