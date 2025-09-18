Want this viral cord jacket worn by Harry Styles & Zayn? You may need to answer questions about your life

The custom made jackets by luxury fashion brand, Bode have gone viral and even Harry Styles was seen wearing the popular jacket. However, if you want to get your hands on this jacket, you will be required to fill out a questionnaire about your life, family, hobbies and more.
Bode was founded in 2016 by Emily Adams Bode Aujla. Known for its modern fashion pieces, the viral jacket is made of corduroy with personalised, hand-painted images.
The corduroy jacket isn't just another fashionable piece of clothing. The story begins with the wedding of Chandler Lesesne West, known for her vintage clothing store. Chandler's husband, Connor Webb, customised a $2,100 jacket from Bode which went on to attract eyes.
When you purchase the $2,100 jacket, Bode will email you a detailed questionnaire where you have to answer questions related to your life, such as family, hobbies, lucky numbers, favourite movies and many more.
Despite the difficult survey, all Bode corduroy jackets, although specialised, are priced similarly. The questions help the company customise the jackets better.
32-year-old content creator, Mac Bass shared his experience of purchasing the custom jacket. He shared that once he filled in the questionnaire, the company informed him that the jacket would be complete in 10 to 12 weeks.
In 2018, Bode launched the Senior Cord collection. In 2020, singer Harry Styles wore the custom pants. This feature helped the collection gain visibility.
