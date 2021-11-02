Designer Anushree Reddy shares five easy and elegant looks for Diwali 2021

It’s that time of the year again, where diyas, fireworks, food, love and laughter light up our homes. Diwali is one festival that has people all over the country, cutting across ethnicities and religions, looking forward to have a fun-filled celebration. While crackers, decor and sweets are what the festival reminds one of, ‘what do I wear’ is what many of us end up asking ourselves for weeks before the big day. Help’s here in the form of fashion designer Anushree Reddy, who shares five easy and elegant looks for Diwali 2021.

“Diwali is, beyond a doubt, the ‘it’/‘lit’ season of all festivals. Emerging from the pandemic, the universally ongoing trend of minimalism calls for a vibrant and classy look this season. Anushree Reddy designs embrace timeless classics and art forms with a contemporary and minimal outlook curated with subtle colours, breezy silhouettes, intricate embroideries and rich fabrics for an intimate and spirited Diwali affair,” she says.

Anushree Reddy collection



Zeroing in on a colour can get difficult, because let’s be honest, there are a hundred of them, and investing in the right kind of style and textile is as important. Anushree elaborates, “Rosy and vibrant hues, dainty details on outfits like organza sarees with delicate and vibrant embroidered borders and blouses will win big this year. Anarkalis with statement-printed dupattas, ruffle skirts and shararas, contemporary, flowy and minimal lehenga-choli and palazzo-kurta combinations are, in my opinion, the hot picks for this Diwali season.”



Diwali has always been a festival of pomp, glitter and shine, but trying something hatke this year is the celebrated fashion designer’s advice: “As magnificent as it is to look at, wearing extravagant clothes can at times end up feeling uncomfortable. This season, ‘comfort first’ has inspired the rise of ‘chic’ outfits to keep it simple yet elegant. This can be achieved by wearing rich fabrics, versatile and flowy silhouettes, and dainty embroideries. Team these up with gemstones, neutral bags and statement accessories with prints and monotones!”



Footwear is something not many give good thought to, but sporting the right kind will take your look up several notches. Go easy and comfy with the footwear too. Anushree shares, “With a minimalistic outlook, footwear for Diwali outfits also incline towards ‘comfort first’ with prints on juttis, monotone block heels, and neutral bling on sandals that complement and complete the outfit.”



You’re not done yet. Complete your desi girl look with jewellery and a bag/clutch that complements it. Aushree believes the beauty of an ethnic outfit is elevated when paired with the right accessories -- potli and bucket bags, slim and bling clutches and neutral sling bags are her go-to’s when styling an ethnic outfit. “Jewellery that fits right with your outfit is usually when you keep the colour theme in mind. Bold jhumkas, delicate diamonds, statement rings and the concept of less is more is the minimalist trend of Diwali this year,” she says.



Celebrated designer from Hyderabad, Anushree Reddy, whose couture has been worn by the likes of Shilpa Shetty, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday, helps you put your look together this Diwali