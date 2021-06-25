Over the last year, we’ve seen our wardrobes change drastically. Gone are the fitted trousers, smart shirts and formal dresses. Pajamas and shorts are workwear du jour. However, as we slowly transition from total to partial lockdown, the ‘house dress’ — simple designs with relaxed fits and breathable fabrics that you can wear in your home office, for Zoom meetings and even a quick dash to the supermarket — are the need of the hour. We take a look at easy-to-wear dresses from names like Mary Kantrantzou, D’Ascoli and Fil De Vie.

Staying neutral

The Row’s Cloveri scoop-neck dress is a great piece to include in your work-from-home wardrobe. Cashmere and silk-blend fabric give it an easy drape, while the slits at the sides give it some fluidity. Accessorise with golden jewelleryfor an elegant, on-trend look. Rs.1,34,680 approximately.

Dark matter

The Maribelle dress from Fil De Vie is both relaxed and chic. Fashioned out of linen, it has a deep V-neck, dolman sleeves and a triangle panelled bodice that falls gracefully down the body. Rs.40,425 approximately.

Quilt trip

Kapa Kuiki, an ancient Hawaiian quilting technique, has been used to craft the Henrietta dress from Sea. A blend of cotton and linen, the dress has a relaxed fit with large puffed sleeves and knee-high

slits on each side. Rs.40,935 approximately.

Check, please

Crafted from open weave cotton, which gives it a rustic feel, this dress is high on comfort. It has a cream and navy checkered print, a halter neck and an elasticated waist. The full skirt is finished with a raw hem. Rs.42,165 approximately.

Stamp of approval

Mary Mare by Mary Kantrantzou is a capsule collection that is designed for holidays on the beach. This maxi dress from the collection bears stamp prints featuring motifs from exotic locations. Comfortable and easy to wear, it is made from linen with a V-neckline, a belted waist and roomy sleeves. Rs92,105 approximately

Stripe a chord

D’Ascoli’s Regina dress uses coarse khadi cotton. The tonal red stripes are contrasted with tiny floral prints on the sleeves. The tasseled strings on the neck and a self-tying belt at the waist give it a Bohemian vibe. Rs.33,260 approximately

Under wraps

A gorgeous pale pink linen fabric is used to make this Three Graces London dress. The sculptural puff sleeves and the wrap silhouette with ties to cinch in the waist ensure this is ideal for both working from home or stepping out for a quick lunch. Rs.54,545 approximately