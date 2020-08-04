If you are looking for shirts or jackets that could be a helpful conversation starter, check out label OP-Haneen. This eponymous label founded by Haneen Muhammed Op, is all about bold eccentric prints, in colours, that that is far from muted. Haneen certainly has an eye for the excess. His new capsule drop of shirts include Vision Infinite, Zahra and Battleground and involves big prints and a mix of dark hues.

Big motifs

Vision Infinite is a new capsule with short sleeves and an oversized fit with flamboyant dragon art stealing the show. Zahara, on the other hand, is heavy on extravagant florals. The New Delhi-based designer studied textile design from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.

A look from Vision Infinite

He says that with his design aesthetics, he wishes to explore the limitless art of fabric. The origin of the label was a collection which he made in a seventh-semester design project in college which panned out into the label that one sees today. The young designer rues, “The objective of the brand is to bring easy clothing. My work brings out strong sensibility towards concocting simplicity with modernity and minimalism with maximalism. In the times of constant disruptive changes, I find comfort in the eccentric aesthetic.”

Floral motifs

Classic silhouettes offered by the brand include shirts and jackets. Haneen mentions that he has always inspired by rich and eccentric prints of Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten to some extent. Other than that, designers like Rick Owens, Yohji Yamamoto, Jun Takahashi, Helmut Lang and Indian designers like Rajesh Pratap Singh, Abraham are some that he looks up to. Most of his clothes are gender-neutral. “My collections are based on spontaneous and random thoughts, which can come from a Korean thriller I might have recently watched or a passerby on the streets,” he says. He likes a sense of adventure and mentions that in all collections, one can see an underlying tone of chaos. “I think that's what keeps me moving forward,” says Haneen.

Available online.

Rs 2,800 onwards.