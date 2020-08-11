Self-taught designer Priyanka Salvi might be a trained microbiologist, but for a couple of years now, she knew that it was creating jewellery that was her calling. Hence, with the idea of bridging the gap between fine and fashion jewellery, she started Arika Jewellery a couple of years ago and is now getting ready to launch her website soon. At the moment though, you can order via her Instagram page. The label offers minimal yet striking artisanal accessories which could easily help enhance your look. We learnt that Priyanka and her team of artisans like to focus on handcrafting statement pieces with an eye on details. We have our own production line from designing to crafting final pieces all done under one roof,” says the Mumbai-based design entrepreneur.

All about the brass





From her latest repertoire, we spot chic and lightweight earrings with floral motifs. One can shop for handcrafted delicate brass gold jewellery treats, which are inspired by nature and could be the stylish addition you are looking for to enhance your look. We understand that earrings are clearly her label’s forte - be it silver danglers with pearls or the gold-plated ones she has handcrafted herself. She says, “Our jewellery stays versatile because we take pride in accepting our imperfections while creating, as each piece is delicate and no machine is involved hence minute detailing is not possible. They are all painstakingly crafted by the artisans.”

Unique designs





The label, she adds believes in making accessories with local resources and artisans albeit with a contemporary global design in mind. Her latest collections include the 100 per cent brass and gold-plated collection. She says, “It is sustainable and responsibly sourced hence it is anti-tarnish and hypoallergenic, nickel-free and safe for every sensitive skin.”

Minimal aesthetics

Cutting and moulding the brass is a rather arduous process as Priyanka mentions it is a difficult metal to work. “Every piece goes through a stringent process in assembling, buff polishing for giving it the desired lustre. Hence the artisans have to work with a great deal of precision in a controlled environment to ensure a long-lasting shine,” she explains. Apart from the latest designs, you can also lookout for the fashion jewellery line which is made of 92.5 silver which is as classy as it gets.









₹500/- onwards.