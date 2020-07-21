Roma Narsinghani, the founder of the eponymous conceptual jewellery label, is gearing up to showcase her first-ever digital collection virtually at Helsinki Fashion Week 2020 in the coming week, on July 29. HFW is known for its focus on sustainable brands and with edgy designs and this year, for the first time ever, they are foregoing the traditional showcase and has transformed into an online one, given the global pandemic. “In July, last year there was a competition and they were looking for a brand that was conscious and future-forward. We won that! We were asked to be a part of HFW and we were happy to get a chance to display our collection for their first digital show,” says the Roma, reminiscing about the time she got a call from the founder of HFW, Evelyn Mora.





Roma Narsinghani

The Mumbai-based designer confesses that it took a lot of relearning and rethinking to present this collection. Roma has named her collection Gaia, comprising a range of accessories inspired by the flux of emotions and ideas she’s been feeling caused by the new normal. “These accessories are like a metaphor that helps you look inwards,” she elaborates, adding that Gaia also derives its inspiration from ancient Greek mythology, which defines life. She has been trying to live consciously and has been transforming bit by bit, ever since she went to study in Italy. She moved to Milano in 2013 to attain a Master’s degree at the Istituto Marangoni in Fashion & Luxury. That’s where her journey towards the minimal and eco-friendly ways started, which she mentions one can see in the present collection. She collaborated for this project with LOTA's Adhiraj Singh and came about organically. “I had seen the brand already and they created everything out of waste, so Adhiraj Singh is the first person I thought of. Their lookbooks were digital.”



Adhiraj Singh

Roma collaborated with Adhiraj Singh, an art director, digital design consultant based out of New Delhi and the co-founder of the sustainable label, LOTA. Since their design aesthetics are always progressive and sustainable, also highly digitally inclined, Roma thought it would be an ideal fit.

A 3D render from Gaia

One can expect intricately crafted pieces, with a fine balance between form and function Each piece is handcrafted by artisans based out of Jaipur and Mumbai. She is presenting her jewellery via 3D renders which Roma thinks is the way forward in the future. These edgy statement pieces will then be recreated in reclaimed brass.





Rs 1,500 onwards.