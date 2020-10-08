Think outfits that you can wear throughout the day at work, later accessorise it and even attend a party! And all while feeling at ease without constricting cuts. Wouldn’t that be an ideal scenario? Aiming for that, Delhi-based Urth Label has launched their new collection which they have aptly named, Comfy. The two-year-old brand has garnered a loyal set of followers because of their design aesthetics and core beliefs. “I always wanted to launch a brand with sustainability at its heart,” says Udairaj Arora who helms the label. While trying to understand the need of the hour, Udai happened to find out from the women around him that they mostly wanted size-inclusive and fuss-free clothing was vital. “I had my friends’ mums always ask me when I would creating a collection with them in mind. So, in a way though these designs are for women in diverse age groups, Comfy is also a nod to them,” he reiterates.

Chic oversized shirts

Minimal at heart

Udai wanted to create a brand that was rooted in zero-waste with minimalistic chic sans surface ornamentation. Also, we like how the brand makes it a point to mention the names of the tailors and finishers apart from the owner and head of design, so you know who made your clothes. He wanted to pay attention to the fact that his patrons are looking for work-from-home attire. So the new normal shaped his design aesthetics as well.

Caroline Zeliang

The colour palette includes hues like ivory, blush pink, blue and olive. The fresh collection is built around the tenets of wearability. “I wanted to create ensembles that last for a long time, and one won’t easily get tired of,” says the 27-year-old who works in tandem with design head Caroline Zeliang.

Udairaj Arora

Keep them wearable

They are devoid of fussy silhouettes and frills, the even surface ornamentation. Their relaxed fits are welcome, and the cuts are such that it brings the best out of your shape. One can expect to shop for jumpsuits with pockets in blue and white. The outfits in this collection is mostly crafted linen mixed with cotton to avoid wrinkles. The blend is such that it is deemed to flatter your body. What one

can also look out for are stylish oversized shirts that you can pair with

elegant linen trousers.

Available online.

Rs 1,800 onwards.

