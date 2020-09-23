What first grabbed our attention when we were checking the lookbook of label PinKiri was their light-weight organza saris in pastels with big sorbet-hued floral motifs. Contemporary and fashionable, they have a range of saris that are easy to carry and can give you a stylish edge. This Jaipur-based label is helmed by mother-daughter duo Priyanka and Paridhi Bhagat who are self-taught designers with a keen understanding of traditional styles of outfits.

Priyanka and Paridhi Bhagat

"My mom always got her outfits stitched according to her requirements and the end result was stunning,” says Paridhi. And that's how the idea of the label was born as friends and family loved what she created for herself. What sets them apart is the idea of customised stitching where people could provide their true measurements instead of going for a standardised size chart when it comes to their traditional outfits like salwars and kurtas. Crafted from chanderi with intricately crafted dupattas, there are kota doria suits and cotton ensembles in ivory and other lighter shades.

Traditional ensembles

"We wanted to blend ethnic prints with fun and modern designs. And the correct fit was so important to us, hence we decided to start with hand block printed customised outfits made to," says Priyanka Bhagat who started the label with her daughter Paridhi. For the festive season, one can also look at their Benarasi silk saris. The one-year-old label has a limited repertoire of organza saris with digital prints that look stunning when paired with a monochrome blouse.





Available online.

Rs 700 onwards for saris.