Qbik’s festive/wedding collection Rang is a riot of colour

The designer duo Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh launched their Indo-fusion wear label Qbik in 2011 and since then their collections have garnered a lot of attention, specially from Bollywood celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Madhuri Dixit and Huma Qureshi. With their latest collection Rang, the Delhi-based fashion label wants to capture a multitude of colours.

Talking about the collection, Vrinda says, “As we were still grappling with tough times due to the ongoing pandemic, we turned to colours for inspiration. In Rang, we wanted to celebrate Indian crafts and rich hues.

The pieces are inspired by the royalty of Rajasthan and the Mughals and have a hint of the Kashmiri culture as well. From shararas, ghararas, lehengas to more casually inclined kaftans and suits, the collection has it all.” Vrinda had started working on the collection in March, but the idea came to her in January. “We wanted to create easy-to-wear pieces that can be worn multiple times for different occasions. That’s why we used Benarasi and bandhej fabrics from Varanasi and Rajasthan respectively. Simple silhouettes of shararas, ghararas makes them ideal for both casual and formal events,” she says. Qbik’s next collection will be one capsule of 12-13 pieces with brocade and jacquard sourced straight from Varanasi, replete with embroidery.



