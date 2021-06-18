Delhi-based House of Vian by Drishti Mahajan is a luxe boutique label, known for its bespoke juttis and matching accessories, specially curated for brides and bridesmaids. They recently launched a collection, Rabari, for the brides-to-be which harks back to the traditions of Rajasthani architecture. Also, Drishti draws from the way Rabari tribes in Rajasthan and Gujarat dress up.

Their unique way of dressing ­— skirts or ghagras, rich embroidery and choice of colours — grabbed her attention. “The aesthetics of the latest collection are definitely a nod to their strength,” says the designer who studied at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, California.

Element of sparkle

Rabari also has influences from her travels to Rajasthan where she happened to visit local markets in Jaipur around Samode Palace. “It had beautiful architecture with mirror work, specifically in the Sheesh Mahal. There’s a small artiste’s colony around Samode where they make handicrafts such as pots and glassware using mirrors and ceramics, and I was taken in by the intricacy and grandeur,” says Drishti,

reminiscing. She also adds that she used bold colours and heavy materials to cater to all the brides getting married this season.

Jharokha Juttis

The intention was to add a spot of sparkle to elevate their trousseau. For Drishti, the impetus to start a brand that caters to brides exclusively came from an experience that’s rather personal. “During my sister’s wedding, I realised that customised juttis are rare. Accessories are chosen after bridal ensembles and it was so difficult to find what we were looking for,” says the founder who started the label in July 2015. After she did a pop-up during a festival and sold out in minutes, she realised the footwear segment is where she wanted to make her mark.

Sundari Juttis

The regal touch

In addition to traditional architecture, there is a distinct boho-chic style. The juttis promise to be light on your feet as well. For instance, the Sundari Juttis from their latest drop is a mix of subtle embroidery that combines sunset hues like pink and orange. One can also spot beadwork with zardosi and shell tassels woven with resham threads. If you prefer floral patterns, their Phulwari Juttis in pastel pink and yellow, with a hint of icy blue is a great option.

We noticed that beads and cutdana technique add to the appeal of the florets. Another statement piece is the Rangeela Mule Juttis made from off-white crepe with the surface embellishment of wool. However, the ones that stand out the most are the pair called Jharokha which draws from regal Rajasthani palace windows. The pair in gold and cream, studded with tiny mirrors, is as elegant as it gets. The best thing is that there seems to be a pair for everyone in the collection.



Rs 3,190 upwards.

Available online.

