Designer Gurmeen Shrivastav’s Work From Home collection is all about style and quirky prints

Mumbai-based Designer Gurmeen Shrivastav of Nayshaas Siyahi Sa Vastra, recently launched her new Work From Home collection that reflects the idea of pandemic-imposed fashion. Known for

bridal and Indian wear, Gurmeen’s recent edit focuses on comfortable cotton wear and promises a stylish touch with their quirky prints.

“The collection is also for those who want to just relax and feel comfortable, yet stylish,” says Gurmeen. Some of the best picks from the collection are the chai and the caravan print sets that promise Nawabi comfort when you are nose deep in your work. “Every print and design is unique in its own way,” she says.

The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns created a vibrant digital market space indeed. Like many other designers, Gurmeen too, found refuge online, for her brand. “We started selling online post the first lockdown, so it’s easy for people to buy from us,” she informs us. As a designer, Gurmeen utilises leftover scrap materials to make aprons, iPad sleeves, laptop pouches and many other items. “We have also used buttons to develop accessories,” she says.

Gurmeen has also been in the news for her initiative to help underprivileged women during the lockdown. Starting from April 2020, Gurmeen has helped about 30 women in Mumbai earn their livelihood by making face masks, earrings, hair bands, scrunchies and other items.

“This collaboration was a huge success for them and us as well. It proved to be beneficial for both of us. All the products made by them are selling quite well,” shares the designer and adds that their recent designs of button necklaces are a favourite among their regular clients.

Price Rs 2,050 onwards. Available online

Priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com