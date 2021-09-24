From mushroom to tomato extracts, here's what to expect from this Hyderabad-based skincare brand

When Samhitha G Inturi decided to enter the skincare and beauty industry, she knew that vegan and cruelty-free products would be her forte. A graduate in economics and entrepreneurship, she also believes that after the pandemic, the market is more conscious than ever, and launched her label 3AM with three products, Speed Dial (face mist), Baesic (moisturiser), and Sun Downer (sunscreen) that are meant to be used every day. “The concept behind our brand comes from a 3AM friend — someone who is always there for you, and listens to all your problems. So, that is what we aim to do with our products — listen to your skincare woes and curate exactly what you need,” Samhitha shares.

What’s interesting about the brand is that their website has a section called ‘3AM Recipe’ where all the ingredients used are listed along with their benefits. The list includes extracts from mushrooms, yogurt whey, tomatoes, and blueberries. “This was done to make our customers aware that even though we make our products in labs, we use only everyday, staple ingredients. For instance, mushrooms are great sources of hyaluronic acid, and have acne-healing properties. So why would I add a different acid, when a natural resource is doing the job for me?” she elaborates.

Speed Dial, face mist

The Hyderabad-based brand believes that things work better when the tenets of veganism and cruelty-free makeup are followed. The 25-year old reveals, “Our end products are for people and not animals. So I do not see a reason why I should test my products on them. Right from the beginning, we conducted the tests on ourselves and our friends.” Another motto that the company stands for is sustainability and minimalism, which can be seen with its packaging. “Plastic is definitely cheaper and easily accessible. But, that also goes against our company’s values. Our bottles are made with glass, which can be upscaled later as sanitiser sprays or water sprayers. The caps which are made with plastic are also extracted from scrap and waste materials,” she explains. She also speaks about her love for brands like Dove, Mama Earth, and Neemli Naturals, as they have been working towards organic skincare and beauty for a long time.

Sun Downer, sunscreen

Currently, the brand is working on bringing out refillable pouches of their products to reduce wastage.

Baesic, moisturiser

Rs. 399 upwards. Available online.

