The Summer Somewhere x Kira collection offers minimalistic beach-themed jewellery  

Summer Somewhere, a brand that believes in plastic-free fashion, is a celebrity favourite and boasts clientele like Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty. The brand has launched a new line of accessories in collaboration with Jaipur-based jewellery label Kira. Meghna Goyal, the founder of Summer Somewhere, says, “Although summer is over, we wanted to capture the essence of the season. I had several chats with Swati Khatuwala of Kira, and we took inspiration from our travel experiences.”

By the bay

Summer Somewhere x Kira is a perfect fit for those who prefer minimalistic designs. The holiday-themed collection has motifs like seashells, pearls, star fish, and palm trees. Meghna adds, “These pieces are classic and timeless, and are a great addition to your vacation wardrobe.” The designer also shares that while they tried to keep the pieces quirky, versatility was also on their minds. “All the pieces arecan be styled in various ways,” shares Meghna.

The collection includes statement pieces like the Gold Starfish Studs, Rectangle Pearl Ring, and Heart-shaped Pearl Earrings that can be worn with both casual ensembles and evening wear.

Rectangle Pearl Ring

Conscious thinking

Meghna’s brand not only concentrates on designs and trends but also gives importance to sustainability. The label aims to be plastic-free and Meghna reveals that with the Kira collaboration, they have taken a step towards becoming more sustainable. “At Summer Somewhere, we have always believed in sustainability. The first time we spoke to Kira’s team, we found so many similarities between our brands. Their jewellery is handmade, produced in small batches and supports local artisans (the jewellery is manufactured in a small family-run workshop in Jaipur),” the designer reveals.

Gold Star Fish Studs

While the collection is an equal partnership between the two brands, Meghna shares that she is always ready to connect with designers and artisans who believe in her principles. “Another key reason for me to launch these designs was that their jewellery is made from 80 per cent scrap material — brass and copper,” she signs off.

Rs. 3,720 upwards. Available online.

