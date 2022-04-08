Lounge in style with The Kaftan Company’s Bed 2 beach collection this summer season

Talking about the collection, Navin says, “This line is all about comfort, chic and stylish silhouettes. We use, georgette and modal dobby fabrics in bothand subtle prints. As for the colours, we have gone for traditional summer hues like blue, orange, yellow and mustard.” The collection has been three months in the making. “We source our fabrics from Delhi, Surat and Mumbai but our digital prints are done in-house,” he says.

Prakruti Rao Gupta and Navin S Rao

Prakruti worked in the automobile sector in Canada and Dubai. However, soon after her marriage, and during her Dubai stint, she was diagnosed with cancer. She and her husband Navin then moved to India for her treatment and to be closer to the family. “As she battled cancer, Prakriti wanted to do something in the fashion industry. After extensively looking at various options, zeroed in on kaftans as the ideal option due to the lack of any big market player. She initially launched a garment manufacturing entity known as Shibori Designs which was later merged with The Kaftan Company. We wanted to do something different. When we started, the market for kaftans was not as big, like it is now. We felt that we could do so many things with a kaftan silhouette. Since the pandemic, when people are lounging more, kaftans are in vogue again, working in our favour,” informs Navin. The company has menswear in the pipeline with an interesting silhouette. “We will stay true to our strength of loungewear, even though we are planning to get into menswear,” he concludes.