Dandelion forays into women’s staple wear with a collection titled Floret

Mumbai-based Dandelion Day’s first-ever collection of women’s staple wear, Floret, has enjoyment written all over it thanks to the quirky prints like Wild Peony in fun, bright colours. The prints and the flowy silhouettes make them perfect go-to wear for that Sunday brunch outing. It was in 2014 when Samyukta Nair started Dandelion, the brand of stylish sleepwear for both men and women. With her latest collection, it’s a new journey into apparel for the entrepreneur whose foray into fashion was a smooth one as she hails from a garment business family. Indulge caught up with Samyukta, on the making of the line and the inspiration behind this collection of easy wardrobe staples.

Flutter Sleeves Short Dress

What was the inspiration behind your first-ever women’s wear collection?

I have a passion for comfortable clothing that combines wearable staples with fun prints. Dandelion Day is my homage to warm, sunny days spent in India. My life shuttles between Mumbai and London due to my restaurant business in both cities. I am the founder of the recently launched London restaurant, MiMi Mei Fair along with other restaurants Jamavar and Bombay Bustle in London. Floret was designed while I was away in London. I look forward to seeing how people wear our renditions of staples in their own way while keeping true to their own style!



Pleated Ruffle Dress

Elaborate about your new collection Floret.

Floret is a collection that juxtaposes the luxury of breathable and flowy fabrics with interesting prints to elevate wardrobe staples like dresses, tunics, and casual separates with thoughtful detailing and delicate embroidery. The robust colour palette of sunburst yellow and cheery fuchsia, highlight three new prints in this collection: Tulip Blooms, Poppy Love and Wild Peony.



What silhouettes can one expect from the collection?

Silhouettes have to be comfortable and relaxing. One can always dress up or down according to the requirement or even layer it. Floret has easy, flowy, and comfortable designs. The collection features blouses and classic shirts, breezy pants, flowy sundresses, and embroidered tunics. Designed to be the perfect go-to for a day about town or work from home, the pieces are apt for anytime and anywhere.

Embroidered Tunic

What else are you working on currently?

Right now, I have not planned anything yet. I will go with the flow as I am very whimsical in nature.



Price: Rs 2,500 upwards.

Available online.



