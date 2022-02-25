Saaki’s latest collection Sam’s Closet is inspired by the co-founder of the brand, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s style preference

Fashion inspiration from Tollywood queenjust got a whole lot more accessible. Hyderabad-based labelrecently launched a collection titled ‘Sam’s Closet’ — with hands-on input from the actor herself. Expect Indo-Western ensembles in beautiful pastels andmotifs curated through a series of online meetings with the actor, who not only endorses the brand but also jumped on board as co-founder, back when the brand started in 2020. We speak to Sushruthi Krishna about the latest collection that is inspired by Samantha’s style, working with the actor and more.I initially wanted to be an architect and do something in the home décor line. But I was scouted for the Miss India beauty pageant, which opened a whole new world of fashion to me. I got the opportunity to meet a lot of influential people and understand the concept of celebrity fashion. I had launched another brand before Saaki in 2017, which didn’t do well. So, after a lot of initial ups and downs, I came up with Saaki in 2020.

How did Samantha Ruth Prabhu come onboard?

In 2020, B2C was picking up due to social media and then there was an ongoing pandemic which also helped to shift focus to online shopping. Through Saaki we promote mid-premium Indian wear for modern women. And that’s where Samantha came on board, celebrity association no doubt gives a boost to the brand’s image and authenticity for the consumers.



What is working with Samantha like?

I had spoken to a few other celebrities before approaching Samantha. But no one understood the concept like her. The working experience with Samantha has been wonderful. Even though she is in Hyderabad and we are in Bengaluru, we have online meetings where we decide on the concepts and creative ideation.

What can we expect from Sam’s Closet collection?

You will find styles and silhouettes close to Samantha’s style statement. Indo-western outfits are designed to be breathable and allow enough freedom of movement. They come in beautiful pastels — like light yellow, blue and pink, at times with stripes, floral motifs and refined polka dots. Fabrics used like cotton, ikat and Benarasi are sourced from Jaipur, Delhi, Benaras and all over South India.



What are your future plans?

We are planning to introduce more pieces into the already existing collections. Apart from that, we are also working towards introducing kids wear, athleisure and accessories soon.



