Style Island’s Fall/Winter collection ranges from beaded and sequin jumpsuits to velvet dresses and skirts  

The Gurugram-based premium women’s wear brand, Style Island, launched their Fall/Winter Collection 21-22 recently. The collection comprises everything you need this season, from beaded and sequin jumpsuits and embellished tops to bodysuits, ruffles, floor-length gowns and sparkly party wear. We caught up with Tushita Mehta, co-founder, Style Island, which is a family-owned clothing brand. Her parents Malika and Vikram Mehta are the co-founders. In 2020, during the pandemic, they had started planning for it and in 2021 they launched the brand as they always wanted to venture into the fashion industry. Here she talks about the new collection and her passion for fashion.

A dress from the Velvet Verve collection

What was the inspiration behind the Fall/Winter collection 21-22?

Our brand is aimed to uplift women by providing them with high-quality clothes that make them feel confident and empowered. We believe there is a huge gap in the Indian fashion market when it comes to styles and silhouettes that fit the Indian body type and the Indian tropical climate. So, the new collection aims to bridge this gap and introduce new designs that are perfect for the Indian customer during winter. Inspired by fashion runway trends, the collection boasts a wide range of silhouettes and fabrics.

Tushita Mehta

What are the styles, silhouettes, and colours one can expect?

Winter is all about cosy and comfortable yet stylish clothing. In our Bling it On line we have an eveningwear collection that features beading, embroidery, and sequin. Another line in our winter collection is Velvet Verve, as winter is incomplete without the luxurious fabric. The range includes dresses, skirts, pants and tops. For the winter collection, we have sourced our fabrics — sequins, tweeds and velvets from factories in NCR and Gujarat. The colour palette consists of black, maroons, reds, navy blues, whites, and cream. It took us around five months to get the collection out.

Future plans.

We have started working on our summer collection which will again have trendy and flowy silhouettes.



Rs 1,500 upwards. Available online.

