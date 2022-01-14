Expect bright geometric prints from Arin, Tjori’s latest drop

Knitted wool leg warmer

Delhi-based fashion and lifestyle brand, Tjori recently launched its new collection titled Arin. Tjori was launched in the year 2013 by Mansi Gupta, founder & CEO. Now sells apparel, home, wellness, jewellery, shoes and bags among other products. Talking about the making of the line and the inspiration behind this winter collection, Mansi says, “The range offers warm hand-knitted products like socks, mufflers, caps, leg warmers, gloves, Afghan Pashto winter hats and traditional Kullu winter caps. All these products are made in Himachal Pradesh by the local artisans using merino wool and Lockwood wool which is known for its insulation properties.” Available in bright colours (blue, red, orange) and geometric and Aztec prints, the collection aims to make quality winter wear more accessible. “I especially love the socks, it reminds me of my childhood apart from being warm and comfortable. We have a few more collections in the pipeline — velvet phirans and trench coats — which we will release in early 2022,” concludes Mansi.

Knitted wool red sock

Rs 799 upwards. Available online.

