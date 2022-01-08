Athleisure brand Kica’s latest collection Embrace is all about comfort and flexibility

Aneesha Labroo

Kica, a homegrown athleisure brand for women from Delhi, has launched its winter campaign Embrace to showcase its new range of products. Carefully crafted to assure high quality, extreme comfort, and functional wear, the collection aims to motivate women to be active and feel their best. Aneesha Labroo, founder of Kica, talking about the new collection and the inspiration behind starting Kica, says, “We launched Kica in 2017 after I came back from the US where I studied and worked in the advertising field. After a thorough market research, I launched the label. We realised that there’s a gap in the market for high-quality activewear which is also affordable. I first did a pop-up store and then soon went online after seeing the demand. I feel living an active life is very important. As the name suggests, we want women to embrace themselves, better their lifestyle and be true to themselves.” The winter collection offers sports bras, leggings, tracksuits, jackets, and sweatshirts made out of soft and stretchy fabrics in fall/winter hues of navy blue, ivory, grey, and shades of orange. “We ourselves manufacture our fabric in mills around Delhi. We are planning to introduce new colours across segments soon,” concludes Aneesha.

Dusty pink fleece set

Rs 750 upwards. Available at the store and online

