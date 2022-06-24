Kahani Lush’s new collection called Raag is an ode to the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Homegrown sustainable label, Kahani Lush launched by Ekta Gupta and Vipul Chaudhary, is known for adding a contemporary touch to Indian heritage in their designs. Launching their SS ’22 collection, called Raag, they tell us that the edit is inspired by the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and takes cues from her personal style. The brand’s designer Ekta tells us that through Raag, they’ve tried to recreate their fondest memories of the singer. “We grew up listening to her music. She was truly an embodiment of grace and elegance. She has inspired us in so many ways, you know? So to pay a homage in our own way, we showcased the musical instruments she used to play in our designs. Sounds of the tabla and veena were predominantly present in her music, and that’s how we have tried to pay her tribute through our designs and patchwork,” Ekta shares. She also tells us that the late singer was often seen wearing simple saris with minimal floral embroidery and that is also something that they have included in their collection. “The silhouettes are both traditional and contemporary. We tried to incorporate the conventional aesthetic of Lata didi’s style and blend it with modern elements,” the designer adds.

A glimpse of the collection will make you notice that the understated and modern silhouettes are complemented beautifully by floral motifs embroidered in vibrant and bold colours. The range includes kurtis, co-ord sets, long shrugs, tops, and even jackets for men. “It took us around two months to work on these designs. We have used relatively neutral colours like off white and beige. The embroidery was done in bright pinks and blues, making the detailing pop,” she explains.

Jackets for men

The brand is a believer of sustainable fashion and just like all their previous Indowestern collections, they’ve used only ecofriendly fabrics for Raag. Ekta adds, “We’ve always tried to study Indian history and include those elements in our designs. We are also strong believers of Kahani Lush’s new collection is an ode to singer Lata Mangeshkar Ensembles from the collection ethical fashion and mostly use just locally sourced chanderi and cotton fabrics.” Speaking of their future projects, Ekta informs us that there is a holiday collection they are working on as she signs off.

From the collection

Rs 5,000 upwards. Available online.

