The recent collection by Style Junkiie takes you back in time with a bold take on retro disco style trends

Mumbai-based prêt label, Style Junkiie, has launched their new collection titled La Party Vie embracing the party spirit even with Covid-19 restrictions. Talking about the collection, Kiran C Khanna, founder, says, “Being at home constantly and in confined spaces has made me fall in love with dressing and stepping out with friends. Missing life before the pandemic made us put our thoughts together and we worked on the collection which will make the party season even more glamorous and colourful.”

Blue abstract romper

Kiran comes from a family of lawyers, she ended up following the same line of work. Having graduated from Government Law College, she went on to work with Crawford Bayley & Co. “I eventually left the field of law to pursue my real passion in the fashion industry and moved to UK. Short courses from Raffles as well as London College of Fashion gave me the knowledge needed for this competitive industry. I then started my own brand in 2019, a small project called Jacket Junkiie, catering to women’s needs to ‘layer up’ in a relaxed manner. Seeing the success of JJ, I finally took the plunge to start Style Junkiie in 2020,” shares Kiran.

Kiran Khanna

Flirty and timeless

La Party Vie takes you back in time to retro disco style trends. The collection is a beautiful amalgamation of bohemian and relaxed glamour through draped silhouettes, cowl necklines, and overlays in lush deep colours. The line has some of Style Junkiie’s signature silhouettes like playsuits, jumpsuits, draped kaftan-esque dresses, that are suitable for all body types. “The collection is an ode to the golden divas, the collection plays with hues of blue, pinks and ochre embroidered with sequin motifs, mirror work to create timeless pieces that add to the party shine and sparkle. The choice of flowy fabrics like georgette, crepe, pleated metallics and sequined sheers in Shibori and Bandhani prints with minute detailing like embellishes, tassels and fringes makes this collection effortless to let your hair down,” explains Kiran. Kiran is planning her next collection for summer which will have lots of cut-outs done in white and have an easy-breezy style.



Rs 4,500 upwards. Available online.

