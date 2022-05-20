Aaliya Deeba’s bespoke bridal collection gives you that extra oomph and drama

City-based Aaliya Deeba’s label Ideebs London is known for its extravagant and quintessential bridal wear. The designer has come up with a summer bridal collection that is an amalgamation of two cultures — Indian and Persian. She has been working on this edition for a decade and after extensive research, she has designed dreamy, timeless, and lightweight sharara sets, lehengas, and long jackets. We chat with the designer about her collection — Sheenaz-e-Aroosa.

Tell us about your collection.

Our new range celebrates bridal glory. Inspired by Indian and Persian architecture and heritage, each outfit has its ethereal elegance making it look straight out of a fairy tale.

I used intricate embroidery with zardosi embellishments. You can also find sequins, pearls, and crystal detailing. And to bring an element of summer style, we used floral motifs and monochrome details. All these beautifully worked with fabrics like brocade, silk, and chiffon.

Sharara sets

What kind of colours did you pick?

Oh, it is a mix of everything. We have lehengas and suitsets in pastel shades like aqua blue to bold reds with gold work.

As a luxury brand, how important is sustainability for you?

It is a priority for us. Our ensembles are designed to last for a long time. They can be worn multiple times and can still be passed over to the next generations. We also work only with the local artisans, to make sure that their art is preserved.

What can we expect from your next collection?

We are working on our next, which will be out by early September.

Rs 80,000 upwards. At Banjara Hills.

