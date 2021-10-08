This festive season check out neon eyeliners that are trending

Artistic, expressive and vibrant-hued makeup is not limited to music festivals or fashion ramps. The swipe of bright colour on the wings of one’s eyes has become a major trend with actors and social media influencers embracing neon eyeliners. From Rihanna, Kendall Jenner to Masaba Gupta, Nia Sharma to Kusha Kapila — the neon eyeliner trend isn’t for the faint of heart. If that sounds a tad intimidating, it’s certainly easier to achieve than you probably think. It can be something subtle and chic or loud, experimental with contrasting shapes, textures, and shades. When worn in the right amount, paired with the right outfits and colours — the neon eyeliner trend can be the gamechanger for women who are looking to add a bit of fun to their l o o k d u r i n g t h e u p c o m i n g festive season.

Interestingly, Savleen Manchanda, celebrity make-up artist, created a neon outline eye makeup for social media influencer Kusha Kapila, which received rave reviews from fashionistas. Elaborating about the makeup trend, Aashmin Munjal, celebrity makeup artist says, “If you love the idea of upping your makeup game, then go for the asymmetrical neon eyeliners. Simply sketch out your eyeliner shape with a neon shadow and a pointed liner brush. Then, buff out the edges of the vivid color with a dense but fluffy brush to create a hazy, glowing effect.” According to celebrity stylist, Rick Roy, the neon liner trend is unique, bold and rebellious. “During the festive season, one can pair contrasting colours with the outfit. If it’s a pink outfit, do a neon yellow or with a yellow outfit, do an orange and so forth,” he says. Rahul Sachdeva and Dheeraj Bansal, founders of Recode Studios, who have launched neon eyeliners — pink, yellow, white, purple, orange and green — in India, believe in the need to be trendsetters. “Everyday is a fashion show so we thought of coming up with this range and giving our industry something new and exciting to try,” said the duo. But creating the jaw-dropping look during the festive season shouldn’t be limited to the eyes. Instead, an entire package starting with the neon eyeliners to ruby-hued lips coupled with body luminizer will turn heads for sure.



