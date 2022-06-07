Hyderabad designers and bloggers share tips and tricks to ensure you’re ready to rock this rainy season

The monsoon season has everyone divided — some hate the slushy roads and the muddy surroundings that the rains bring, while others love the cool winds, dewy leaves, hot beverages and snacks, and not to forget petrichor permeating the air! But whether you like it or not, the monsoon is set to last a couple of months and here’s some help to ensure a little mess is controlled.

Celebrity fashion designer Ganesh Nallari has numerous tips up his sleeve that are sure to help beat the monsoon blues. “Wear breathable fabrics so you don’t feel the humidity in the air,” he says, adding that cotton and linens are best for monsoon, particularly because they dry up faster!

When it comes to colour, he says, “Choose darker shades for bottoms that are low maintenance and team them with contrast, bright, colourful tops.” He cautions, “Avoid full-length bottoms, wear comfortable clothing and not fitted ones.”

Designer Harsha Nutaki, who has also styled the likes of Suma Kanakala, among others, says monsoon is all about comfortable yet chic clothing. “Bright and bold colours are welcome, while pairing them with bell bottoms and a classic jacket. You can also rock the retro looks this time around. One can also try wearing ruffle skirts and tops with floral prints. It’s also important to stay comfy indoors for night-outs and sleepovers — crop tops with loose pants are the way to go,” Harsha tells CE.

Now that everyone’s resuming work from office spaces, she shares, “For office, one can prefer long jackets and overcoats in blacks and blues. Pair them with longer skirts and pants and you’re good to go.” Both Ganesh and Harsha suggest one to work on accessorising well. “Team your looks up with fun scarfs, rubber boots, flip flops, clogs or sandals,” Ganesh says, while Harsha says, “Cute caps take your look up another notch.”

Fashion influencer Tanusha Bajaj says when it’s all rainy outdoors, it’s best to avoid whites and lighter colours. “Also, ditch fabrics that are way too thin that could make it all see-through once you get drenched in the rain. Windcheater jackets are a hit this monsoon, so owning one would help,” she says adding that longer shorts are a comfortable way to stay in style this season. “Don’t wear your best shoes, especially ones made of suede because they could get extremely difficult to clean,” she concludes.