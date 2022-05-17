Hyderabad: Keeping it cool and classy with work outfits in summer

Beginning to sweat just after you’ve stepped out of your home or reached your workplace is one of the most irritating things about summers especially this year in Hyderabad. Having to deal with this after you’ve carefully put a good outfit together worsens your mood right at the beginning of the day! While summer is all about comfort, there’s only so much freedom you can exercise when it comes to work-wear.

But we’ve got you covered as the influencers and fashionistas in the city share some tips and tricks about the right kind of fabrics, colours and styles to nail a cool yet classy look. Popular Instagram influencer Tanusha Bajaj is known and loved for knowing how to dress right, always. She says,

“Outfits for work depend on the kind of workplace you’re part of. If you’re someone whose office has a formal/business casual dress code then ditch the jeans to go for linen or cotton pants and pair them up with linen shirts. Remember to avoid synthetic fabrics, they are bad for the summers. If you work at place where that has no stringent dress code and a cool culture, you can experiment with some dresses like quartz, shorts and oversized t-shirts and tank tops.

So it mostly depends on how flexible your workplace is with a dress code.” There’s no excuse for dressing down when it comes to formal meetings and Tanusha says formal blazers are a great alternative. “Choose cotton blazers over thicker fabrics. I personally love quartz sets because of how comfortable and stylish they are, while also being available in summer-friendly textiles.

They are easy breezy and keep you cool indoors,” she says. Fashion influencer and digital creator Paridhi Gulati second Tanusha and says ‘go Indian’ this summer: “The season calls for breathable fabrics like cotton and linens. Kurtas in cotton with indie prints and sorbet hues would be a great option.” She helps put a good look together saying,

“Putting comfort as a priority, one can still look stylish if you accessorise right. Go for monochrome looks like white on white or beige on beige which look fantastic. Wear a nice watch stacked with a dainty bracelet, choose a minimal neck chain or a statement belt. A good bag adds to the overall personality. A maxi dress looks great too. I am totally in love with the Kaftan trend in beautiful indie prints. They look stylish, chic, effortless and very comfortable. A white shirt is a saviour but also try pastel shades of your choice — I am personally hooked to shades of lilac this season.”