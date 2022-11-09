From shimmery eyes to a flawless glass finish foundation, here's what trending this wedding season 

It is often said that the eyes are the windows to one’s soul and it is important to take care of it during all seasons. Another thing that everyone goes gaga about all the time is eye makeup. Any fashion trend is incomplete without bold eye looks. Since winter is knocking on our door, we need to be extra cautious when it comes to eyes — be it eye care or makeup. We get in touch with experts who help us understand eye makeup better for this season.

“This winter is all about being able to express your choice with your eyes. A 90’s smokey eyes is one that can never go wrong with the winter closet. You can do a brown smokey or a black smokey smudge above the eyelid to make the look more defined. Lavender and purple is quite the colour of the season. A light purple tint on the yes makes the face look bright. Brown hues and a graphic eyeliner can add to a more creative look,” shares Tanya Bansal, makeup artist.

Further adding, “Weddings are an important part of our culture and over time what I have realised is that the brides have become very comfortable in their own skin. However, highlighting the eyes will always be timeless.

This wedding season the shimmery and glittery eyes with a flawless glass finish foundation and super nude lips is what I recommend. Although when one decides for a bright red lip, a brown nude smokey eye looks commendable.” Along with going all in with bright eyes, it is imperative that people take care of it too. “The makeup that is applied on the eyes should be cleansed with a makeup remover every night. Wash your eyes before you go to bed. Under eye creams are good for dark circles. Proper sleep is really very important for nice bright eyes,” she says.

Adding more about all the colours one can choose for winter, Sanjay David, celebrity stylist says, “Neutral eyeshadow colours are the whites and greys on the palette. You can add blacks to be more dramatic. Opt for the purples, blues and greens on your palette. Blue eye makeup goes huge in the fall and winter fashion. Keep your eyes moist and use a humidifier to keep your eyes safe this season.”