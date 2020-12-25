Are you ready to bid adieu to 2020 with a hearty albeit socially-distanced feast? Here are the places that are either hosting a brunch with safety precautions in mind or arranging take-aways so you can have a holly-jolly Christmas.

A desi twist

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel is hosting a Christmas party, where one can enjoy a luxurious meal. At their all-day diner, Feast, you can opt to enjoy a buffetstyle brunch with a menu comprising soups, starters, and several types of salads. They also have a barbecue, and chaat station to satiate your desi cravings. The main course includes regional favourites like Nellore Chepala Pulusu, and Rajasthani Laal Maas. At their curated international section, you can try Xmas specialities like Honey and Maple Glaze Suckling Pig and Braised Stuffed Leg Of Lamb served with Glazed Mushrooms. End your meal with an array of Christmas dessert options.

Rs. 2,000 onwards per person.

Sheraton Hotel Hyderabad

Of backyards & bonfire

If you head over to Enchanté Café & Confectionery, Film Nagar for a yuletide dinner, you can enjoy bonfire in the backyard. That apart, you can savour Christmas delicacies and melodious music. They are offering dishes like Chimichurri Chicken, Potato Cheesling with Liquid Cheese Fondue, and Scarmuza Cream malai skewers. To warm up the chilly festive night, the menu offers options like Turmeric Cappuccino and Hot Chocolate with Marshmallows. And to top all of these, they have live cooking and dessert counters.

Meal for two: Rs. 800

Enchanté Café & Confectionery

Time for the turkey

Jonathan’s Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites is organising a buffet dinner where you can relish a host of multi-cusine entrées and main courses. Wine-Poached Pear and Arugula Salad, Sushi served with condiments, Mushroom Lasagne, and Chicken Biryani. Their buffet also includes traditional Roasted Turkey with Rosemary Jus and Grilled Barbecue Pork Belly. With a plethora of dessert options like Plum Cakes and Stollen Bread to pick from, you can certainly ensure a sweet finale.

Rs. 1,200 onwards per person.

Jonathan’s Kitchen - Holiday Inn Express & Suites

All about brunch

If you wish to stay home and still have a Christmas brunch, then that wouldn’t be a distant possibility. Fusion 9 at Jubilee Hills is organising a festive buffet where one can place orders a few hours prior and do a take-away. Their brunch menu offers Roast Turkey Platter, and Roast Chicken Platter. Both of these dishes come with servings of roasted vegetables, gravy, bread plum pudding, and mince pies. They also offer a vegetarian platter which comes with Mac and Cheese and Wild Mushroom Risotto. You can opt for an oriental brunch as well.

Platter starts at Rs. 2,999 onwards.