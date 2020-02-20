New York, Feb 20 (IANS): Nazia Aibani, a New York-based Indian-American Muslim entrepreneur, has launched a special type of clarified butter called 'Holi Ghee' to add more taste to the Holi delicacies like 'matthis' and 'gujiyas', a media report said.



Aibani, who originally belongs to Mumbai, owns Gourmet Ghee Company who she founded in 2017, news reports said on Wednesday.



Asked about why she chose to come up with 'Holi Ghee', she said: "Holi Ghee is a speciality flavoured clarified butter we made to pay homage to my Indian roots. Also with the turmoil going on, I felt it was important to show the one thing Indians have in common which is a love for food."



On the unique flavour and what does it taste like, the entrepreneur told Indica news: "This flavour was inspired by Holi, the festival of colours. We used rainbow-coloured crunchy sprinkles. This ghee is on the sweeter side with a rich spreadable taste and texture.



"I wanted this ghee to appeal to kids especially, to get into the spirit of the holiday, and to use all year around not just for one particular day. The taste is very smooth with a soft crunch, it can be used as a spread or also in baking."



Gourmet Ghee offers clarified butter in other different flavours including roasted garlic, Celtic sea salt and toasted almond.



It sells for $14 to $18 for a 9-ounce jar.