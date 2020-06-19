Since cocktail culture took a big hit with gastro clubs closing their doors amid the Covid-19 crisis, millennials are spending time in their home bars to perfect their go-to cocktails. If you plan to share a homemade cocktail with your dad this Father’s Day, make sure you attend the Zoom workshop on DIY coxktails to be hosted by The Bombay Canteen and O Pedro founder Yash Bhanage.



This is a great session for beginners, even if you don’t have a cocktail making kit or a well-equipped bar because you can purchase a functional cocktail kit which will be delivered to your doorsteps, but only if you’re in Mumbai. The kit will feature set of bar tools will include a 2 piece cocktail shaker, bar spoon, jigger and cocktail strainers.

Bhanage’s Zoom session will cover Essentials for a Home Bar, Tools and Techniques of Bartending, Making Bitters at Home, Learn to Shake and Stir Cocktails, and is set to be held on June 20 at 6 pm. "Our very own @yashwecan will be shaking cocktails from his beautiful bar and sharing tips and tricks on how to set up your (or your dad’s) bar at home. If you or your dad don’t have standard bar accessories available at home, worry not, because you can purchase the workshop tickets along with a full set of bar tools and a bitters-making kit as well!" O Pedro wrote on its official Instagram handle.

Find more details about the workshop here.

