There’s no denying that eggs have been the go-to quarantine staple, but if you’re trying to monitor your egg intake or are a veggie-lover, eggless desserts are something you need to explore. More and more celebrity bakers are venturing into eggless baking, and also sharing hacks with their followers.

Pooja Dhingra (Image: Instagram/ Pooja Dhingra)

Patissier and ‘Macaron Lady’ Pooja Dhingra of recently closed Mumbai bakery LE 15 Cafe is all set to host an eggless cupcake baking workshop on Zoom on June 11 at 4:30 pm. Dhingra who closed the shutters of her hugely popular Mumbai joint LE 15 Cafe amid the Coronavirus crisis, recently launched an e-book as a way to support her team amid the current crisis. The LE 15 Cafe Cookbook takes us behind the scenes of the popular patisserie and also features some of the most popular numbers from her kitchen.

The baker is famous for her mini desserts like tarts, cupcakes, macarons and cookies, and in her workshop she will teach Eggless Chocolate Cupcake, Eggless Nutella Cupcake and Ganache for frosting. There will also be a Q/A at the end of the session. You can find more details here.

Mango gateaux by Bunty Mahajan

Bunty Mahajan, founder of the Mumbai patisseries Deliciae has been blessing our Instagram feed with delectable mango dessert recipes. The pastry chef who trained at Le Cordon Bleu recently won the award for Best Patisserie in Mumbai 2020, for Deliciae. Mahajan is quite famous for her mango-based desserts and on her 1-hour Zoom session on June 13, she will take the viewers through the process of making fresh, unique mango desserts at home from scratch, like Mango Cheesecake and Mango Cobbler. Recipes will also be shared via email. Find more details here