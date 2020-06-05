If you’re missing Ice-O-Metry’s delicious and punchy soft serve ice creams, you’re not alone. Nitya Bangur, the mind behind the popular dessert joint revealed how she’s updated her dessert brand to navigate the slowdown period. “We have been focusing a lot on perfecting our regular ice creams, since softies aren’t deliverable. They are served from a machine and have to be consumed immediately. And since we’re closed for walk-ins and only been delivering for the past few weeks, we have come up with a really interesting line-up where we have a new range of alcohol-infused ice creams and loaded desserts,” Nitya tells us.

Ice-O-Metry gained steady relevance in Kolkata with its range of organic, low-calorie, fusion flavoured softies and ice creams. Ice-O-Metry’s Sangria and Jack Daniels-infused ice creams are already big hits with dessert-lovers. Amid the lockdown, Ice-O-Metry has made its ice creams available via food apps and also through their own delivery personnels.

Berrylicious

“I have introduced quite a new flavours which are more wholesome in texture and taste. The Vickers, for instance, is made with Snickers and you can taste the chocolate in the ice cream which makes it really interesting. We have something called the Mars, which is conceived along the same lines, it’s made with Mars bars candy. We also have a choco orange which is doing really well and has the really nuanced orange zest,” Nitya reveals.

Since booze-infused ice creams are the biggest crowd-pullers for Ice-O-Metry, Nitya has also introduced some fierce new additions like Prosecco Orange and Bhang-flavoured ice creams, which are a great way to get tipsy while getting your dessert fill. The brand has been really vigilant about health and safety measures since it has ramped up delivery services in the last few weeks.

Bird's Nest

“We have been really cautious about our hygiene standards. We ensure everything is regularly sanitised, we have the sanitiser stands for delivery personnels. We are making sure everyone has gloves and masks on, we are also working very hard to maintain distancing to at least 4 feet. We are not open for walk-ins, and even for delivery we are only available between 12 to 5, the safety of my staff has also been a priority for me, so they don’t get stuck anywhere,” we are told.

Tipsy Tubs

Nitya also shares that Ice-O-Metry loyalists are missing their signature flavoured softies and have even reached out to her. “Yes, people have been telling me that they miss the softies and the candy floss but I also think people understand that at the moment, it’s a challenge. They are pretty happy with the new flavours and formats as of now, they have been trying newer additions more frequently, like our bon bons. You don’t find bon bons easily in the city, our bon bons are really fun because you don’t get to know the flavour you’ve picked unless you’ve popped one in your mouth! You can get mint, or vanilla or mixed berry, it’s a surprise, which people really enjoy,” Nitya informs us. Ice-O-Metry’s ice creams are also available in convenient tubs of 500 ml and 1000 ml