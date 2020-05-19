Patissier and ‘Macaron Lady’ Pooja Dhingra announced recently that she’s closing the shutters of her popular Mumbai joint LE 15 Cafe amid the Coronavirus crisis. The cafe had just turned 10 this March and its closing was mourned by B-town names like Sonam Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra who took to social media to applaud Dhingra’s journey. As a way to support her team amid the current crisis, the pastry chef has now come up with a brand new E-book which takes us behind the scenes of the popular patisserie and also features some of the most popular numbers from her kitchen which her customers can now re-create, including her secret hot chocolate and salted caramel recipe.

The LE15 Cafe Cookbook will have stories about the patisseries successful run and also 45 savoury and 5 dessert recipes from the menu. The revenues from the book will go towards helping her team amid the pandemic. “Our #Le15CafeCookBook is now live. Revenue earned from it will help our business and make sure our team is taken care of in this pandemic. If you’ve ever had a meal/coffee/dessert with us, please do get a copy! Any and all help will go a long way in supporting our small and local business. The book has our stories and 50 of our top recipes (it’s mainly savoury, with some dessert). I’ve even included my secret hot chocolate AND salted caramel recipe in it,” Dhingra revealed on Instagram.

Dhingra is also going live tomorrow on Instagram to answer questions related to baking and the cookbook. The LE15 Cafe Cookbook is priced at Rs 550.