Delhi-based millennial baker and author Shivesh Bhatia is a self taught inspiration and his Instagram feed is a constant source of joy amid the quarantine. The baker, who just crossed 100,00 subscribers on YouTube has announced that he is set to host a food styling workshop, where he will elaborate on several essentials associated with mastering the perfect Instagrammable treat, and will talk about the right compositions, photographic angles, visual background knowledge, and also the right way to use food props.

Bhatia's virtual workshop sounds incredible!

The first session which was scheduled on Sunday is already sold out and Bhatia has revealed on Instagram that he plans to set up another batch on May 17, since so many people have shown interest. “Have you signed up for my food styling workshop yet? It’s an online workshop happening on coming Sunday and I’ll be sharing a presentation on food styling covering all the topics from composition, angles, backgrounds, props etc and also how I edit my food photos! Time to up our insta game,” Bhatia wrote on Instagram a few days back.

The next virtual workshop, scheduled on May 17 at 12 pm, will also focus on the same food styling subjects and also has limited seating, Bhatia revealed in an Instagram story a few minutes ago. “"I'm very surprised because I didn't think so many of you will be interested in food styling. The link is now live, you can register yourself, please don't waste time, don't DM and shoot a mail at bakewithshivesh@gmail.com,” said Bhatia.