Whole food smoothie bowls are fast replacing the ever-popular smoothie, and with good reason. One of the main reasons why smoothie bowls are so popular is that it can feature several superfoods and fruits in their fresh, whole form and you don’t need to put everything in a blender. Plus, it tastes fresher as you can use fruits and grains and for people who are already used to breakfast bowls, it’s more convenient than smoothies. They are also creamier and you can moderate your dairy intake.

Overloaded smoothie bowls are a great protein booster, where you can pick and choose grains, superfoods, fruits and veggies which work for you and select your own toppings. If you plan to bring your mum breakfast in bed this Mother’s Day, ditch the pancakes and make her something healthier and adventurous. Vegan influencer Mhairi Rodger just shared two super easy smoothie bowl recipes which are easy to make and taste great.

Cocoa avocado raspberry smoothie bowl

Ingredients:

1 scoop Vanilla protein powder

1 teaspoon maca powder

1 vegan cocoa powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

Frozen avocados

Almond milk

Raspberries, coconut, cinnamon (for topping)





Method

Blend 1 scoop vanilla vegan protein powder, 1 teaspoon maca powder, 1 very heaped teaspoon cocoa powder, 1 teaspoon turmeric, a handful of ice cubes, a handful of frozen avocado.

Add some water and some almond milk (start with a little liquid and add more almond milk to thin out if you like)

Top it with a handful frozen raspberries, coconut, salted caramel chocolate shot, cacao nibs and cinnamon.





Almond oats overload smoothie bowl

Ingredients

100 gms oats

100 gms chia seeds

Zucchini or courgette

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

Almond milk

Salt

1 teaspoon almond essence

1 teaspoon vanilla yoghurt

Frozen raspberries and cherries, fresh blueberries, dark chilli chocolate, crunchy peanut butter and cinnamon (for toppings)

Method



Soak oats and chia seeds in boiling water for 2-3minutes

Add grated courgette and salt.

Cooked on the stove for 7 minutes.

Add ¾ teaspoon almond essence, vanilla protein and almond milk

Top it with frozen raspberries, cherries, fresh blueberries, dark chilli chocolate, crunchy peanut butter and cinnamon.



